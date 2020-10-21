Republicans and Democrats continue to discuss stimulus aid

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Democrats and Republicans have been divided on how to approach a second economic stimulus package.

But, both The White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi say they’re making headway.

Discussions have changed from week to week, with House Democrats approving a version of the Heroes Act, followed by the president’s administration pulling out of relief talks altogether earlier this month.

However, negotiations are now back on the table.

The Trump Administration and Democrats have made some headway in stimulus talks following a conversation Tuesday between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

However, the sides both say they still disagree on state and local government aid and liability protections for businesses.

The question now is whether the two can reach an agreement before the November election. Tensions remain between the parties as they try to negotiate a new stimulus deal.

“All or nothing. That’s been their position. Either Democrats get every unrelated policy they want, or American families got nothing,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“What we have here are a series of show-stunt votes that are designed to fail because the Republicans want them to fail,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

As talks continue, so does the pandemic. And, millions of Americans are still jobless.

“As we get closer to the election, now stimulus has become a political football just when people are starting to need it the most, because some of the other benefits have run out and a lot of places in this country are still shut down. Restaurants and bars are only running at 50% capacity. There’s still a lot of people that are out of work and need help. And, they need help now,” said Securian Financial Services Advisor David Wald.

Democrats and Republicans agree on providing more unemployment benefits for jobless Americans, a second round of stimulus checks, another loan for struggling small businesses and allocating money to help schools reopen.

However, they disagree on overall spending and aid amounts for states and municipalities.

The White House wants to spend $1.9 trillion overall. Whereas House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion bill earlier this month.

Senate Republicans are offering $250 billion for state and local governments, while Democrats are pushing for $400 billion. Regardless, experts say the money would go to good use.

“We’re getting down to splitting hairs this close to the election. At the end of the day, we need something. And, something is better than nothing,” Wald said.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has warned that a lack of action from Congress could “lead to a weak recovery,” which Wald says could negatively impact businesses.

The two sides are trying to work it out, but Pelosi says a deal must be reached this week in order for legislation to be ready before Election Day.

