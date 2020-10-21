Jamestown Blue Jays vs. Mandan Braves football game postponed

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The big game in Mandan will not take place Wednesday night.

The Mandan Braves and Jamestown Blue Jays game has been postponed until Saturday at 6 p.m.

Jamestown Athletic Director Jim Roaldson said due to one confirmed case of COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution for all, the football game has been rescheduled.

Roaldson says the time will provide for self-monitoring of players and coaches while allowing the district to investigate potential close contacts.

