Churches organize statewide silent pandemic prayer Tuesday

MINOT, N.D. – Members of First Lutheran church participated in a statewide show of faith early Tuesday evening, by safely gathering to pray for those affected by the coronavirus.

The group in Minot stood across the street from Trinity Health and held a silent prayer for 10 minutes.

They stood apart, and kept distance from high-traffic areas around the hospital.

Members of the group said it’s important to stand together in tough times.

“We believe that while the churches buildings may be closed, the church never closes. The church isn’t really a building it’s made up of the people and so our faith can be practiced wherever we are, and prayer can be practiced wherever we are as well,” said Christ Lutheran Church member Desiree Uhrich.

Other Ministries in Bismarck and Fargo were also invited to participate near hospitals in their area.

