Advertisement

Churches organize statewide silent pandemic prayer Tuesday

(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Members of First Lutheran church participated in a statewide show of faith early Tuesday evening, by safely gathering to pray for those affected by the coronavirus.

The group in Minot stood across the street from Trinity Health and held a silent prayer for 10 minutes.

They stood apart, and kept distance from high-traffic areas around the hospital.

Members of the group said it’s important to stand together in tough times.

“We believe that while the churches buildings may be closed, the church never closes. The church isn’t really a building it’s made up of the people and so our faith can be practiced wherever we are, and prayer can be practiced wherever we are as well,” said Christ Lutheran Church member Desiree Uhrich.

Other Ministries in Bismarck and Fargo were also invited to participate near hospitals in their area.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ward County leaders weigh options with collapsed bridge near Velva

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Looks like construction will have to wait on the collapsed bridge that sits between McHenry and Ward Counties.

VOD Recording

Community rallies to build home for Minot family

Updated: 1 hour ago
KMOT Evening Report

News

Mask mandate receives mix of praise, criticism among Minot community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot City Council voted Monday night to implement a mask mandate for the city.

News

Wilton Public School students write letters to veterans for Veterans Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
With Veterans Day a little more than three weeks away, and COVID-19 still a concern, many people are finding different ways to celebrate the holiday.

Latest News

VOD Recording

$16 million in unspent CARES Act money could be given to oil companies

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Employees could start suing employers over “take home” COVID cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening Weather 10-20-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

North Dakota soldiers prepare to deploy in November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
More than 60 soldiers from the North Dakota National Guard will be deployed next month, many of them leaving behind significant others and their families.

News

Mountrail County leaders discuss orange COVID risk level

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Mountrail County Commissioners discussed what the county’s new orange level will mean for residents.

News

BPS breaks ground on new elementary school at northwest site

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The Bismarck Public School District broke ground on its new northwest elementary school.