Changes to North Dakota’s contact tracing process

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state has come a backlog in contact tracing.

Now, the Joint Information Center says the state is reallocating 50 National Guardsmen from calling close contacts to notifying those who test positive.

The state is then relying on COVID-positive people to notify their close contacts.

Visit the Health Department’s website for instructions.

The contact tracing system will remain intact at higher education facilities.

