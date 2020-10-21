Advertisement

Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC supports mask mandate

(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC’s Board of Directors voted Tuesday to support a local mask mandate in Burleigh and Morton Counties due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

President Brian Ritter said the EDC’s Board of Directors voted in favor of the mandate, however, he says it was not a unanimous vote.

Ritter said the Chamber met with healthcare, education and business representatives to hear what challenges face the community before voting.

“We need to do something differently, if we want a different result in the community. If we don’t do something differently, and we don’t enact a mask mandate-- if cases get worse and we don’t see those numbers improve, then at some point health officials or local officials are going to be faced with a choice of having to close businesses again. And, that is something that we cannot afford to have happen,” Ritter said.

Opponents cited concerns regarding enforcement of a mask mandate and the need to pursue other measures such as healthier lifestyles.

Supporters cited input from healthcare professionals as to the effectiveness of masks and the advantage to small business in requiring all patrons & employees to follow the same mandate, which would level the playing field.

