Advertisement

3 Glen Ullin students recognized for helping deputies arrest suspect

Glen Ullin High School students assist in arrest
Glen Ullin High School students assist in arrest(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (KFYR) - Three Glen Ullin High School students recently took a citizen’s arrest situation to a new level.

They were recognized Wednesday for their bravery by the Morton County Sheriff’s Office after helping deputies chase a wanted suspect.

On the night of Sept. 24, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call at Zeroff Repair in Hebron.

The suspect fled from deputies, but three Glen Ullin students and a parent followed after him assisting in the arrest.

Following a volleyball game, the teens found themselves at Zeroff Repair watching a man cause a scene inside the store.

“We were all kind of talking, like, if he ran what would happen and what we would do if he did,” said Alyssa Duppong, a Junior at Glen Ullin High School.

Morton County deputies struggled into the parking lot with the suspect.

“I knew there we’re bystanders nearby, but I had no idea they were going to jump in and help,” said Andrew Tryhus, deputy sheriff for the Morton County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect identified as, Alvin Houle Jr., broke loose from the deputy.

“The next thing you know we saw the suspect take of running so we took off after him,” said Grant Gerving, a senior at Glen Ullin High School.

In the Zuroff Repair surveillance video, Gerving and Ethan Duppong take off after the suspect, in their their cowboy boots.

“It was an instinct to help out I guess, an adrenaline rush,” said Ethan Duppong, a senior at Glen Ullin High School.

Shortly after Tryhus went back to get his squad car.

“I instructed Ethan and Grant to at least follow the suspect to keep eyes on him but don’t confront him, because once again, it’s a dangerous situation,” said Tryhus.

As he turned down Main street, he saw Grant and Ethan on top of the suspect.

“As we came up behind him, he just started to kneel down, so I pushed him in the middle of his back and we each grabbed one of his arms and put his hands behind his back,” said Ethan Duppong.

Now, the three students are being recognized for their effort to fight crime.

“If they didn’t step in when they did, it could have ended up a lot worse than it was,” said Tryhus.

For their bravery and willingness to help law enforcement in any situation.

“We weren’t expecting to get anything for helping. We we’re just helping to be good people,” said Alyssa Duppong.

Suspect, Houle Jr. was charged with theft of property, disorderly conduct, refusing to halt and preventing arrest.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot businesses discuss mask policies amid citywide mandate

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Monday the Minot City Council issued a mask mandate for the city.

News

State Library sees uptick in Universal Class database usage amid COVID pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The North Dakota State Library has seen an increase in online database usage amid the COVID pandemic.

News

Ward County in need of substitute poll workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
We’re now less than two weeks away from the election. Ward County has begun training poll workers before voters head to the polls.

News

Pumpkin Parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
If you’re a master pumpkin carver or just someone passionate about supporting breast cancer awareness and progress for treatment, Touchmark on West Century needs you.

Latest News

News

What’s New with April

Updated: 3 hours ago
We’re all looking for motivation and support to maintain healthy lifestyles especially given all the challenges we’ve faced this year.

News

Republicans and Democrats continue to discuss stimulus aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Democrats and Republicans have been divided on how to approach a second economic stimulus package.

News

Two deaths in 3-vehicle crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two drivers are dead and one injured following a three-vehicle crash along highway 85 in McKenzie county on Tuesday morning.

VOD Recording

Wilton Public School students write letters to veterans for Veterans Day

Updated: 19 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

VOD Recording

Dads of Autism calendar celebrates dads, raises awareness

Updated: 19 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

VOD Recording

Charles Hall qualified residential program closing

Updated: 19 hours ago
Night Report at Ten