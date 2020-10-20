Voting returns increase in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.D. – With only two weeks until the election, Burke County has started to see an increase in returned ballots.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 20, more than 400 ballots have been returned.

There were a total of roughly 800 ballots sent out to those who requested one.

The election equipment has been tested and is working properly.

The county is expecting to see many in person voters, possibly setting record numbers for Burke County.

If you have any questions about voting, please call the county auditor at: 701-377-2861.

