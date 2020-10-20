Advertisement

Tuesday: 19.7% daily rate; 5,579 tests, 1036 positive, 4 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 19.7%* Tuesday. There are 145 currently hospitalized (-8 change) with 22 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 5,579 tests, 1036 were positive. There were 4 new deaths (412 total). 6,032 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 18.6%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,579 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

776,039 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,036 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

33,666 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

19.68% – Daily Positivity Rate**

6,032 Total Active Cases

+195 Individuals from yesterday

830 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (532 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

27,222 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

145 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

-8 - Individuals from yesterday

4 – New Deaths*** (412 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Ramsey County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 6
  • Benson County – 3
  • Bottineau County – 5
  • Bowman County – 2
  • Burke County - 4
  • Burleigh County - 219
  • Cass County – 161
  • Dickey County – 10
  • Divide County – 4
  • Dunn County - 4
  • Eddy County – 3
  • Emmons County - 3
  • Foster County – 11
  • Golden Valley County - 4
  • Grand Forks County – 192
  • Griggs County - 4
  • Hettinger County - 5
  • Kidder County – 4
  • Logan County – 1
  • McHenry County – 5
  • McIntosh County - 5
  • McKenzie County – 9
  • McLean County - 28
  • Mercer County - 7
  • Morton County – 58
  • Mountrail County – 11
  • Nelson County - 1
  • Oliver County – 1
  • Pembina County - 9
  • Pierce County - 5
  • Ramsey County – 8
  • Ransom County – 6
  • Renville County - 2
  • Richland County – 19
  • Rolette County – 9
  • Sargent County - 3
  • Sheridan County – 1
  • Sioux County - 4
  • Stark County – 23
  • Steele County - 2
  • Stutsman County – 35
  • Towner County - 8
  • Traill County - 9
  • Walsh County - 11
  • Ward County – 81
  • Wells County - 3
  • Williams County – 28

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

