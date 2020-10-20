Richland County hay bale art contest

RICHLAND COUNTY, Mont. - Twenty-two groups, businesses and individuals created their own haybale art in this year’s Richland County Hay Bale Trail.

The hay bales are spread all throughout the county as part of an art contest.

The judges will announce the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners on Oct. 29, along with the People’s Choice Award.

You can vote at Reynold’s Market in Sidney.

Richland Aces 4-H (Marci Sondeno)

Dynneson Ranch (Marci Sondeno)

Tractor Supply (Marci Sondeno)

Forever Buds (Marci Sondeno)

Girl Scouts (Marci Sondeno)

