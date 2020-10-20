Advertisement

Richland County hay bale art contest

Fairview 4-H
Fairview 4-H(Marci Sondeno)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020
RICHLAND COUNTY, Mont. - Twenty-two groups, businesses and individuals created their own haybale art in this year’s Richland County Hay Bale Trail.

The hay bales are spread all throughout the county as part of an art contest.

The judges will announce the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners on Oct. 29, along with the People’s Choice Award.

You can vote at Reynold’s Market in Sidney.

Richland Aces 4-H
Richland Aces 4-H(Marci Sondeno)
Dynneson Ranch
Dynneson Ranch(Marci Sondeno)
Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply(Marci Sondeno)
Forever Buds
Forever Buds(Marci Sondeno)
Girl Scouts
Girl Scouts(Marci Sondeno)

