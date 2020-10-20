Advertisement

North Dakota soldiers prepare to deploy in November

By Julie Martin
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 60 soldiers from the North Dakota National Guard will be deployed next month, many of them leaving behind significant others and their families.

North Dakota National Guard soldiers were alerted in June they would be deployed to Washington D.C. for nine months.

At the Army Aviation Facility, soldiers are preparing 10 Black Hawk helicopters for the upcoming mission.

“The reason why we are being sent out there is to support the 12th Aviation Brigade and then we will be there transporting personal and cargo,” said Riley Marquardt, Black Hawk crew chief.

Pilots prep their cockpits, and flight paths to Washington D.C. are finalized. For Riley, he’s taking off after tying the knot.

“Being married for two months before getting deployed it’s tough, it’s not the easiest thing,” said Riley.

Riley and Andrea Marquardt we’re married on Sept. 12 in Lincoln.

“We knew it would be at his six year mark but we didn’t really know when, and it ended up being two months after we got married that he was getting deployed,” said Andrea.

Instead of packing for the honeymoon, the two fold uniforms and pack Riley’s gear in the living room.

“It will be a lot different not having him at home. We’re for sure going to miss him, my family and his family. It’ll be really hard not having him here, but I know it’s always harder for the guys who are leaving,” said Andrea.

His father, Steve Marquardt, says he’ll miss the little moments when Riley comes around to visit.

“Just seeing his smiling face, his personality. Anyone who knows Riley knows exactly what I’m talking about,” said Steve. In November, Riley and the other soldiers will say goodbye one last time, until they return next year.

“Riley getting called up, yeah, it’s a proud dad moment,” said Steve.

North Dakota National Guard leaders say most of the information about the mission confidential, but they are not being sent to Washington D.C. for election reasons.

