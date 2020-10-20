Advertisement

NDDoH, public health units have backlog of COVID-19 case investigations

(North Dakota Department of Health)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health issued a statement via Twitter Tuesday saying:

“NDDoH and local public health units are currently experiencing a backlog of COVID-19 case investigations, causing a delay in calls. If you have tested positive for COVID-19, please isolate and inform any close contacts you’ve had that they should get tested!”

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 infections

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new infections in what some say is the dreaded fall surge.

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30.

Coronavirus

CDC: ‘Strong recommendation’ but no rule for masks on planes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

Coronavirus

How to protect yourself from COVID when on public transportation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The CDC says: Practice social distancing, avoid touching surfaces, and practice hand hygiene.

Latest News

Coronavirus

14 states report record hospitalizations last week amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
New coronavirus cases have surged in 31 states across the U.S.

National

AP-NORC/USAFacts poll: US trust in COVID-19 information down

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts in health, science and political communication said they see three reasons for the drop in trust: fear, politics and the public watching science messily forming in real time.

Coronavirus

Target announces new round of bonuses for employees amid pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Target is planning to pay out $70 million in bonuses to workers as the retail giant moves into the busy holiday shopping season.

Coronavirus

Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.

National

Bar owners unhappy as Wisconsin reinstates 25% capacity limit due to virus surge

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The capacity limits order was initially issued in early October in the face of surging coronavirus cases in Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

California won’t allow virus vaccines without state approval

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor said the state wants its own independent review no matter who wins the presidential election next month.