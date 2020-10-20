Mountrail County leaders discuss orange COVID risk level

STANLEY, N.D. – Mountrail County Commissioners discussed what the county’s new orange level will mean for residents.

Commissioners reviewed restrictions on non-essential travel.

Non-essential businesses are limited to 25% capacity.

They have recommended mask use in the county as well, although they mention that these are recommendations, not mandates.

“My understanding in listening to the governor, at this point anyway, there’s not going to be enforceable penalties unless something catastrophic happens,” said Wade Enget, county attorney.

Commissioners did move to cover the cost of COVID-19 tests for county staff if the test is requested by their department.

