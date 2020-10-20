Minotauros name Jack Westlund as team captain

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Minotauros selected Jack Westlund as their team captain Tuesday at practice.

Westlund is a power forward from Alexandria, Minnesota, and is in his second year with the team.

First-year head coach Shane Wagner said he was impressed with the compete level Westlund brings, and the latest Tauro to don the “C” on his jersey is grateful for the title from his teammates.

“I was really excited. This is a great group of guys, and I’m honored that they voted me and wanted me to be one of their top leaders. We have a lot of leadership in this locker room among the whole group. I think it will be a good year all around,” said Westlund.

The Minotauros face the St. Cloud Norsemen in a home series on Friday and Saturday night at 7:35 p.m.

