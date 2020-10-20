Minot Municipal Court canceled through Oct. 26 due to COVID concern

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Municipal Courthouse will be closed through Monday, Oct. 26 as a precautionary measure, after a court employee began showing COVID-like symptoms this week, according to the Municipal Court Office and the city of Minot.

The city indicates that, as of Tuesday, Oct. 20, no court employees have tested positive for the virus.

Court proceedings are expected to resume Tuesday, Oct. 27, and the court will contact anyone with affected hearings on rescheduling.

Minot Municipal court is different from District Court at the Ward County Courthouse. Municipal court hearings take place in the back of the Minot Auditorium, and involve hearings on traffic citations and other infractions.

Those who attend court hearings should attend alone, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing during their appearance.

Court typically takes place Monday through Thursday. Citizens can contact the court Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 701-857-4759.

