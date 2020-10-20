Minot City Council approves mask requirement for city facilities

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council voted Monday to require anyone entering a city facility to wear a face mask.

The new policy goes into effect Tuesday, Oct. 20, and runs through mid-November.

The policy is not a citywide requirement, but rather pertaining specifically to city facilities.

In mid-August, the council approved a resolution requiring city employees to wear face masks or face coverings when they could not maintain at least a six-foot distance.

