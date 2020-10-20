Meet the candidates: District 14 house, part 2

MINOT, N.D. – In the District 14 House race we meet our next two candidates, Robin Weisz and Mark Nelson.

Starting with incumbent Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, is a farmer and businessman from that area, and said the main issue this year is infrastructure.

He said he never enters the session with a personal agenda, but voices his district’s concerns on the issues as they come.

Weisz said he hopes that he is able to address the issues that his constituents bring forward.

“It’s going to be important that we are able to take care of our priorities and the true needs of the citizens, and yet have to go out with a balanced budget. It’s going to be a focus this session,” said Weisz.

The challenger in this race is Mark Nelson. He sees COVID-19 as the major issue for the state this year.

Nelson is also throwing his support behind a state-owned meat processing plant.

He claims the facility won’t threaten existing processors, but should help stabilize the market for beef cattle.

He said he ran to give the people a choice.

“The incumbents this’ll be twenty-four years for them in the legislature now so everyone who’s in favor of term limits is, I guess, automatically voting for us,” said Nelson.

