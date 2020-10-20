Mandan playoff football situation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The WDA football standings shows three teams with three wins but only two of them will advance to the playoffs. Mandan, Legacy and Jamestown are those three teams. The Sabers head to Dickinson on Wednesday. The Braves are at home on Wednesday hosting the Blue Jays.

Mandan Head Coach Todd Sheldon gives us the playoff situation from his team’s perspective: “To the best of my understanding, if we win by two or more we’re in and Jamestown’s in. If we lose it looks like Jamestown and Legacy would be in and we’re out so it really comes down to we need to win this game in that respect. We need to win for us to be in and if we win it looks like we’d be in the three spot."

Tyler Thilmony, Mandan Senior WR-safety, said, “I think that’s every kids dream to play in the playoffs and see how much damage you can do and it’s just a great position to be in.”

Jamestown has lost their last two games against Century and Bismarck. The Blue Jays have an offense that will put the Braves “D” to the test.

Sheldon said: “They’ve been in 3-by-2 and 4-by-1 and no back set’s a lot they have a quarterback who’s a really good athlete that distributes the ball well and can run besides that too so they’re a hard team to defend because they spread the field out they got some really quality athletes. Number 13 their wide receiver is a good athlete and makes some plays for them.”

Wednesday’s game in Mandan begins at 7:00 CT at the Starion Sports Complex. It’s also senior night for the Braves.

