Lord’s Pantry Cupboard in Minot closed temporarily due to COVID concern

Lord's Pantry Cupboard
Lord's Pantry Cupboard(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry in Minot announced that it is closing its doors for the week. They said some of their volunteers tested positive, though they don’t think they caught it at the pantry.

The pantry typically feeds 400 families per week. They want to get the word out to keep people from coming out in the weather, to find it closed.

A different team of volunteers were brought in from the Minot State softball program to help unload the trucks and stock the shelves.

“We’re very fortunate the pandemic has brought out the best in some and the worst in some because the generous gifts have been plentiful. We continue to appreciate the businesses in town that continue to push food through us,” said Gerald Roise, pastor.

They said they hope to reopen on Monday, but recommend people watch the Facebook page in case that changes.

