Advertisement

Firefighters rescue kitten trapped for 6 hours under car hood

By WFMZ Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFMZ) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a rescue in Pennsylvania when a weeks old cat became trapped under the hood of a car.

Noreen Krymski had seen a stray kitten whisking around the parking lot at work all morning last Wednesday before it disappeared. But she soon heard its meow – from somewhere in her car’s engine compartment.

“We put tuna fish underneath it, all kinds of stuff, and it wouldn’t come out,” Krymski said.

After two hours and several calls to animal shelters, the cat was still inside the car, so Krymski made one more call, this time to the fire department.

“We were her last option. So, we headed on out there,” said Capt. Kenny McCardell with Spring Township Fire and Rescue. “Usually in a vehicle rescue scenario, we try to detangle the car from the victim, so we kind of used that same approach.”

About an hour into the operation, McCardell got underneath the car and felt a fuzzy spot inside the bumper.

“Kind of the corner of the bumper is where it was wedged in, a real tight area,” he said.

The kitten, who is just a few weeks old and weighs less than 2 pounds, finally saw daylight again after the two-hour rescue, making it six hours it had been stuck inside the engine compartment.

One of Krymski’s relatives gave the cat, now named Da Bebe, a loving home.

Copyright 2020 WFMZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Weeks old kitten rescued from car's engine compartment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Pennslyvania woman called firefighters after she heard a weeks old kitten meow from somewhere in her car’s engine compartment.

National

Large earthquake off Alaska prompts tsunami fears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

National

Elderly couple rescued by good Samaritans after car crashes into canal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCBS Staff
Police say the couple was involved in a minor accident with two other cars, which sent them careening through a fence and into the canal.

National

'An amazement': Good Samaritans jump into canal to save elderly couple from sinking car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Police say the couple was involved in a minor accident with two other cars, which sent them careening through a fence and into the canal.

Latest News

VOD Recording

United Community Bank Athletes of the Week: Hunter Ruzicka and Chase Burke

Updated: 5 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Dakota College at Bottineau adjusts COVID-19 risk level

Updated: 5 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

News

City of Minot approves citywide mask mandate; no penalty for non-compliance

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Minot City Council approved a mandate Monday night requiring the wearing of masks in the city, following lengthy discussion on the matter, though there will be no penalty for non-compliance.

National

Jeff Bridges says he has lymphoma, cites good prognosis

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good.

News

Monday: Number of ICU beds available in ND at 26; available inpatient beds at 271

Updated: 6 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health reports as of 3 p.m. Monday there were 26 available staffed ICU beds and 271 staffed inpatient beds available.

News

Deer mortality caused by EHD allows whitetail hunters to seek refunds

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordin Roberts
Due to continuing reports of white-tailed deer mortality in western North Dakota caused by epizootic hemorrhagic disease, the state Game and Fish Department is allowing hunters with whitetail licenses in 12 units the option of returning those licenses for refunds.