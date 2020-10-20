Advertisement

Fatal rollover crash near New Rockford

(AP)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT
NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (KFYR) - One person is dead after their car caught flames during a rollover crash.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving northbound on County Road 14, about a mile south of New Rockford, when it entered the east and west ditch.

The vehicle began to roll and caught on fire.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and there were no other passengers in the car.

The investigation is still ongoing.

