Fatal rollover crash near New Rockford

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (KFYR) - One person is dead after their car caught flames during a rollover crash.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving northbound on County Road 14, about a mile south of New Rockford, when it entered the east and west ditch.

The vehicle began to roll and caught on fire.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and there were no other passengers in the car.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.