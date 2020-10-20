Employees could start suing employers over “take home” COVID cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic has created a slew of new health risks for employees working in close quarters. But, it’s also posing potential legal threats for employers.

One company facing this kind of legal battle is Aurora Packing Company’s meat processing plant.

Picture this. Like millions of others, you go to work every day over the course of the pandemic. You need to provide for yourself and your family.

Then, you contract COVID-19 at your workplace. While you survive, your relative catches it from you. And they pass away. That’s the situation one Illinois family is experiencing.

They are now suing the employer where the COVID case originated. Lawyers believe this to be the first time a “take home” Covid case has been filed.

They say it could be very costly for employers, but a hard case for the employees and their families to win. Employers across the U.S. have taken precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 in their facilities. However, employees and their loved ones say they’re still worried.

“Most of my friends and or relatives, here in Bismarck anyway, are working with the public. So, they are definitely restricted because of the six feet. You know, they’re dealing with people every day. So, I’m concerned for them,” said Bismarck Resident Diana Hoffman. Hoffman says the safety measures are there but aren’t a guarantee of a healthy work environment.

“I think they’re taking a lot of precautions, but who knows,” Hoffman said.

The uncertainty could leave a business vulnerable to what lawyers are calling “take home” cases.

“What a ‘take home’ case basically means is that a family member may have become infected or may have done something at his workplace, which he then brings home to his family,” said Attorney David Schweigert.

These cases leave businesses vulnerable to lawsuits. Workers Compensation provides benefits to a damaged employee but bars them from suing their employer.

While most employees can’t sue, a friend or relative can.

COVID “take home” cases would likely piggyback off of asbestos lawsuits in which employees brought home fibers from work, which then made their relatives sick. However, lawyers say COVID cases would be harder to prove.

“You would have to show that the individual did get it at that business because of the fact they weren’t taking proper precautions; that he didn’t contract it someplace else in the community,” Schweigert said.

Schweigert says you would then need to prove the same for your friend or relative, which he says would not be easy. Schweigert said a business’s best defense against COVID “take home” cases would be to protect their employees.

He said enforcing CDC guidelines and getting precautions in writing would be beneficial for both employers and employees.

