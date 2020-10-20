Dads of Autism calendar celebrates dads, raises awareness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Parents – what’s the craziest thing you’ve done for your kids?

Some local dads say they’re doing it right now, by posing for a calendar.

Darrin Davis never pictured himself on a calendar.

“Absolutely not. It is not my thing,” says Davis.

But here he is, about to be Mr. December. He is one of 12 local dads, posing for the camera.

Davis is doing this because of his kids.

“I have three kids. Two of them are on the spectrum,” he says.

This calendar is a fundraiser for the Midwest Autism Association.

“I just want to get the word out there that there is help out there if you need it,” says Davis.

The calendar is also an effort to raise awareness about autism and to celebrate dads.

“Being the parent of a child with autism, there are struggles both parents have and that the entire family has. We wanted to show love to dads in the community who do so much,” explains Dee “Daniels” Neustal, who is organizing the project.

For Davis, it’s the picture-perfect way to celebrate his love of hockey and his love for his kids.

J&J Photography took at the photos for the calendar at no charge.

The calendars will be available at the beginning of December. They’ll be $20 each, with all proceeds going to the Midwest Autism Association.

They are still looking for a few more sponsors for the calendar. You can learn more about being a sponsor, and where to buy your calendar, on their website, midwestautismassociation.org.

