Community rallies to build home for Minot family

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Habitat for Humanity chapter is finishing up work on the area’s 14th Habitat house after nearly two years of work and being delayed by COVID-19.

The Hansen family will be moving into their new home very soon.

“I feel like 1,000 pounds has been lifted off of my shoulders,” said homeowner Kyra Hansen.

The Hansens are a partner family with Habitat for Humanity Northern Lights. Hansen contributed more than 250 hours into building the house to become a homeowner.

“There’s so much that has happened over the last two years and, you know happy tears and frustrated tears and now that it’s really coming down to it, all of that kind of melts away,” said Hansen.

Construction began on the four-bedroom, two-bath home for the Hansen’s in 2018.

Executive Director Roxy Volk said that despite delays they are wrapping up construction so the family can move in.

“This project took a little longer than normal. We unfortunately had to move to another Habitat house for a few months, and then COVID hit. So as expected we stopped construction on the house and then we slowly came back in with very limited volunteers,” said Volk.

On top of the community’s effort, a $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo Builds helped secure the funding needed to finish the project.

It’s part of a more than $8 million program to build and repair 350 homes nationwide.

“We’ve had multiple opportunities throughout the years and through the years ahead so we’ll continue a strong partnership with Habitat for Humanity, and this is just one example of an opportunity for us to bring that to Minot,” said North Dakota Region Bank President Melissa Kubasta.

A mother of three, Kyra said she is grateful to everyone involved.

“Just knowing that may days off from work now is going to be spent decorating my house, making memories in my house which I’ve already made so many building it but it’s just, it’s going to pay off so much to have a place that me and my kids can call our own,” said Hansen.

Working together to turn a family’s dream into a reality.

Volk said they hope to close by the end of the month, and Hansen says she plans to continue to work with Habitat for Humanity in the future.

