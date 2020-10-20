Advertisement

Charles Hall qualified residential treatment facility closing

The facility hosted children dealing with mental health, poverty and substance abuse issues.
The facility hosted children dealing with mental health, poverty and substance abuse issues.(KFYR-TV)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Charles Hall Youth and Family Services Director Gayla Sherman says several children will have to move after the non-profit closes its qualified residential treatment facility on Saturday.

The facility hosted children dealing with mental health, poverty and substance abuse issues.

Sherman says the facility is running out of money because of the coronavirus pandemic as well as a change in how the state funds mental health treatment programs for children.

She says most of the children at the facility will either go to the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch in Fargo or Home on the Range in Beach. One is going back to live with their family.

While the youth home is closing, Sherman says the non-profit will stay open and try to figure out how to evolve to help families moving forward.

She’s asking for volunteers over the next several weeks to help donate furniture, leftover clothes and other items to other non-profits around Bismarck. If you’d like to help, call: (701) 255-2773, ext. 304

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burke County Sheriff, Commissioners discuss security cameras

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Burke County Commissioners met for the first time Tuesday since deciding to remove security camera monitors from the sheriff’s office to another location.

News

Employees could start suing employers over “take home” COVID cases

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The pandemic has created a slew of new health risks for employees working in close quarters. But, it’s also posing potential legal threats for employers.

News

Community rallies to build home for Minot family

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Minot Habitat for Humanity chapter is finishing up work on the area’s 14th Habitat house after nearly two years of work and being delayed by COVID-19.

News

Dads of Autism calendar celebrates dads, raises awareness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Twelve local dads are posing for the camera.

Latest News

News

Meet the candidates: District 14 house, part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
In the District 14 House race we meet our next two candidates, Robin Weisz and Mark Nelson.

News

Richland County hay bale art contest

Updated: 4 hours ago
Twenty-two groups, businesses and individuals created their own hay bale art in this year’s Richland County Haybale Trail.

News

Tuesday: 19.7% daily rate; 5,579 tests, 1036 positive, 4 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results

News

Fatal rollover crash near New Rockford

Updated: 12 hours ago
One person is dead after their car caught flames during a rollover crash outside of New Rockford, ND Monday night.

VOD Recording

United Community Bank Athletes of the Week: Hunter Ruzicka and Chase Burke

Updated: 18 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Dakota College at Bottineau adjusts COVID-19 risk level

Updated: 18 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report