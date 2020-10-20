Charles Hall qualified residential treatment facility closing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Charles Hall Youth and Family Services Director Gayla Sherman says several children will have to move after the non-profit closes its qualified residential treatment facility on Saturday.

The facility hosted children dealing with mental health, poverty and substance abuse issues.

Sherman says the facility is running out of money because of the coronavirus pandemic as well as a change in how the state funds mental health treatment programs for children.

She says most of the children at the facility will either go to the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch in Fargo or Home on the Range in Beach. One is going back to live with their family.

While the youth home is closing, Sherman says the non-profit will stay open and try to figure out how to evolve to help families moving forward.

She’s asking for volunteers over the next several weeks to help donate furniture, leftover clothes and other items to other non-profits around Bismarck. If you’d like to help, call: (701) 255-2773, ext. 304

