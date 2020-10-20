Advertisement

Burke County Sheriff, Commissioners discuss security cameras

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.D. – Burke County Commissioners met for the first time Tuesday since deciding to remove security camera monitors from the sheriff’s office to another location.

It was a decision that came with some controversy after several complaints were made that the cameras were not being used “in good faith.”

The commissioners brought in Sheriff Shawn Brien to discuss the decision in more detail.

He expressed his security concerns and his reasons why the cameras were needed throughout the facility.

He also addressed what he saw as a lack in communication in the situation.

“Nothing was ever brought to my attention. Nothing was ever said to me. Nobody ever came to my office to talk to me about it. Nothing. So, I came in here and basically got blind-sided,” said Brien.

Jarrett van Berkom, the Burke County Commission Chairperson, acknowledged a miscommunication regarding the decision to move the cameras.

“Looking back now I guess there a couple of things maybe we should have clarified ahead of time and that type of thing. But I think we’ve been supportive of the sheriff’s department,” said van Berkom.

As of Tuesday, the security cameras will only stay active in Brien’s office for monitoring.

Further discussion about permanent placement for the monitors, and when that move will officially take place, will be discussed in further meetings.

