Advertisement

BREAKING: City of Minot approves citywide mask mandate; no penalty for non-compliance

Face mask
Face mask(Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council approved a mandate Monday night requiring the wearing of masks in the city, following lengthy discussion on the matter, though there will be no penalty for non-compliance.

The mandate goes into effect immediately.

The motion passed by a vote of five to two.

Alderwomen Carrie Evans and Lisa Olson, Aldermen Stephan Podrygula and Mark Jantzer, and Mayor Shaun Sipma voted in favor of the motion.

Aldermen Tom Ross and Paul Pitner voted against.

Discussion on the issue included Lisa Clute with First District Health Unit, as well as Minot Police Chief John Klug.

Earlier in the meeting, the council passed a motion requiring the wearing of face masks within Minot facilities through mid-November.

Earlier Monday, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney put in place a mask mandate in that city.

Your News Leader will have more on the Night Report on KMOT.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monday: Number of ICU beds available in ND at 26; available inpatient beds at 271

Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Dakota Department of Health reports as of 3 p.m. Monday there were 26 available staffed ICU beds and 271 staffed inpatient beds available.

News

Deer mortality caused by EHD allows whitetail hunters to seek refunds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordin Roberts
Due to continuing reports of white-tailed deer mortality in western North Dakota caused by epizootic hemorrhagic disease, the state Game and Fish Department is allowing hunters with whitetail licenses in 12 units the option of returning those licenses for refunds.

VOD Recording

Evening weather 10-19-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

News

Authorities in Rolette County trying to locate woman, boy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Authorities in Rolette County said they are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman and boy last seen Sunday afternoon.

Latest News

VOD Recording

An empty state treasurer seat makes way for two candidates

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Lawmakers send Burgum/DHS letter over nursing homes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Bismarck doctor uses new technology to make ear tube surgeries easier

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

News

Minot City Council approves mask requirement for city facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski and Sasha Strong
The Minot City Council voted Monday to require anyone entering a city facility to wear a face mask.

News

Lawmakers send Burgum/DHS letter over nursing homes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
A group of lawmakers are calling on Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., to remove nursing homes and other long term care facilities from executive orders limiting visitation.

News

Legendary pitcher Satchel Paige enshrined in Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Bismarck jersey

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dozens of figures at The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum help keep the memory of the Negro Leagues alive, 100 years later.