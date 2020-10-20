BREAKING: City of Minot approves citywide mask mandate; no penalty for non-compliance

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council approved a mandate Monday night requiring the wearing of masks in the city, following lengthy discussion on the matter, though there will be no penalty for non-compliance.

The mandate goes into effect immediately.

The motion passed by a vote of five to two.

Alderwomen Carrie Evans and Lisa Olson, Aldermen Stephan Podrygula and Mark Jantzer, and Mayor Shaun Sipma voted in favor of the motion.

Aldermen Tom Ross and Paul Pitner voted against.

Discussion on the issue included Lisa Clute with First District Health Unit, as well as Minot Police Chief John Klug.

Earlier in the meeting, the council passed a motion requiring the wearing of face masks within Minot facilities through mid-November.

Earlier Monday, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney put in place a mask mandate in that city.

