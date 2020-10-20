BPS breaks ground on new elementary school at northwest site

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools broke ground on one of its two new elementary schools, the one located in northwest Bismarck.

BPS administrators said the district is one the largest systems in North Dakota with over 13,000 students enrolled in the 2020-2021 school year.

They said the elementary division alone supports more than 6,000 students.

BPS administrators said the new schools will allow for smaller class sizes and will eliminate portables at elementary schools.

They said the construction of these two new schools will bring the total number of elementary buildings in the district to 18.

“These kids will spend more time in the elementary school than they will any other school in their lifetime, so it’s where they build their foundation and that’s what makes these elementary schools so special,” said BPS Board Vice President Jon Lee.

A second groundbreaking ceremony will take place for the elementary school located at the northeast site in spring 2021.

