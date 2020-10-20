Advertisement

Authorities in Rolette County trying to locate woman, boy

Ashlee Wiedrich and Ashdan Selzler.
Ashlee Wiedrich and Ashdan Selzler.(Rolette County Sheriff’s Office)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – Authorities in Rolette County said they are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman and boy last seen Sunday afternoon.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Ashlee Wiedrich has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5′2″, 115 lbs., according to a post on the office’s Facebook page.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wiedrich is said to be driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, either dark gray or black, that’s missing a rear window.

The post indicates Wiedrich should be with her eight-year-old son Ashdan Selzler, who has sandy blonde hair, hazel eyes, and weighs 80 lbs.

Ashdan was last seen wearing jeans, and a yellow and gray North Face jacket with a blue sweater underneath, according to the post.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office told Your News Leader that the pair are not considered missing at this time, but they are conducting a welfare check.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at: 701-477-5623.

Ashdan Selzler
Ashdan Selzler(Rolette County Sheriff’s Office)

