AAA & AA Football Polls

Football field
Football field(Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Class-AAA football has three undefeated teams in the latest poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association but that will change on Wednesday.           

Number one Century plays third rated Bismarck High in the final game of the WDA regular season. The other unbeaten team is the second ranked Sheyenne Mustangs from West Fargo.           

In Class-AA football, St. Mary’s from Bismarck is the unanimous number one. Hillsboro-Central Valley is number two and the Burros lone loss was to the Saints.

AAA Football Poll   

RECORD PTS LW

1. Bismarck Century (10)   6-0 67 1st

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (3) 6-0 58 2nd

3. Bismarck High (2)       6-0 55 3rd

4. Fargo Davies            6-1 30 4th

5. West Fargo                  4-2 12 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Jamestown (4-2) and Fargo Shanley (4-3)   

AA Football Poll     

RECORD PTS LW

1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (15) 7-0 75 1st

2. Hillsboro-Central Valley 7-1 59 2nd

3. Beulah                   5-2 39 4th

4. Kindred                  4-1 37 3rd

5. Central Cass             3-4  7 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Devils Lake (3-5) and Valley City (2-4)

