United Community Bank Athletes of the Week: Hunter Ruzicka and Chase Burke

MINOT, N.D. – Hunter Ruzicka has been a threat to score every time the ball is in his hands, starting on kick and punt returns. He said it’s a skill that’s come with playing football for a long time.

“I think that’s one of them is getting the awareness of what to do in certain situations. It’s fast reaction. It’s been something that I’ve worked on, and something that I hope can take me somewhere after high school,” said Ruzicka, Minot junior running back/cornerback.

Once the Magicians line up, Ruzicka and teammate Chase Burke take over on the ground.

“We just keep on their toes with different moves and styles of running and it works out just like that,” said Burke, Minot senior running back/linebacker.

“I’m more speedy and maybe shifty, and then Chase is really strong and can run over defenders very easily. You wear them down, and I think that’s a big part of our game,” said Ruzicka.

Burke is wrapping up his Magi football career this fall, while Ruzicka has one more season. He said the running back room has been a great group to be a part of.

“It’s just been fun to come in after school, practice hard, go to the games, and give it our all,” said Burke.

The Magicians finish the regular season on Wednesday night when they host the Williston Coyotes.

