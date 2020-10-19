Advertisement

Trump signs new suicide hotline

National Suicide Hotline Designation Act
National Suicide Hotline Designation Act(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 19, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the weekend, President Donald Trump signed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, which would create a new universal suicide prevention phone number. Health experts have complained the current hotline is too long and not memorable, leaving many without easy access to help.

The current hotline is this 10-digit number: 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). With the signing of the bill, this number gets smaller and more recognizable: 9-8-8. And health representatives believe the convenience of an easier number will make it more effective in reducing suicide, because the help is easier to get a hold of.

“This is a time when social isolation can be occurring at a higher rate because of social distancing recommendations. So having this suicide number easily accessible is just really important to support individuals during this time,” said Laura Anderson, Department of Human Services.

In 2017, suicide was the eighth leading cause of death in North Dakota, according to the Centers for Disease Control. While the bill has been signed by the president, there’s still some work to do.

The FCC passed rules that will allow the change in the summer of 2022, and could cost more than $700 million in the first two years to expand caller capacity and media awareness campaigns.

