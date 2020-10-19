BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the past few days we’ve been talking to the North Dakota Information Technology Department about methods that cyber criminals use to try to get your personal information.

Today we’re talking about phishing, one of the most successful methods cyber-hackers use.

Tony Auckland is the Cybersecurity Education and Public Awareness Lead for North Dakota Information Technology Department and he’s here to help us to avoid being a victim of phishing.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.