Advertisement

Phishing

Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the past few days we’ve been talking to the North Dakota Information Technology Department about methods that cyber criminals use to try to get your personal information.

Today we’re talking about phishing, one of the most successful methods cyber-hackers use.

Tony Auckland is the Cybersecurity Education and Public Awareness Lead for North Dakota Information Technology Department and he’s here to help us to avoid being a victim of phishing.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Paint Pour Picture Frame

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to make a Halloween themed paint pour picture frame.

News

Finding Peace in Chaos

Updated: 17 minutes ago
It doesn’t take a pandemic for us to have chaos in our lives. Everyday occurrences can also lead to stresses that can make it difficult to cope.

News

Carson man pleads guilty to sexual assaulting two minors

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A 39-year-old man pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of gross sexual imposition.

News

Bismarck doctor uses new technology to make ear tube surgeries easier

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Ear tubes are a common surgery for kids, but it can still be scary for parents to send their child back to the operating room.

Latest News

News

Monday: 8.2% daily rate; 8,452 tests, 662 positive, 4 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results

VOD Recording

Evening weather 10-18-2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Evening Report Sunday

News

Children learn about fire safety at the North Dakota Heritage Center

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
October is fire safety month and children practiced safety at the Heritage Center Sunday afternoon.

News

Bismarck churches react to Governor Burgum’s new recommended guidelines

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Under the new recommended guidelines, events in high risk level counties should have 25 percent capacity and a maximum of 50 people.

News

New carbon capture project could help corn growers

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The project will help with renewable energy initiatives, but will also indirectly assist corn growers.

News

McHenry County Commissioners face hurdles in 2021 budget process

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Commissioners had proposed changing a sheriff’s deputy position to a secretarial position to save money, but took that out of the finalized plan.