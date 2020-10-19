Advertisement

Parents, health officials weigh trick-or-treating amid pandemic

Trick-or-treating
Trick-or-treating(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The upcoming holiday season will look unlike any other as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rattle the world. Halloween is just two weeks away, and the tradition of trick-or-treating raises concerns of it would expose people to the virus.

This year, several cities and counties throughout the United States have agreed to ban trick or treating to stop the spread of the coronavirus. While Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, has not set any mandates against the seasonal tradition, parents are left with their own decision on what is best for their family.

“Whether or not parents decide to take their children trick-or treating I think is really a personal decision. Then you have to weigh all the pros and cons and decide what safety measures you will put into place,” said Trinity Health Rhonda Gunderson, Trauma Program Manager.

Gunderson said the Halloween tradition can be a fun activity for children if they follow safety precautions.

“If we can do it safely and we can as adults take care of the safety part of it and let the kids be kids. Let the scary part of trick or treating be the ghosts and goblins and not the pandemic,” said Gunderson.

For more information about proper safety procedures and information the CDC has a full list of safety tips and tricks for the upcoming holiday. You can find that info here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/halloween.html

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mayor issues mask mandate for Fargo

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Mike Morken
Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney Issues Mayoral Mask Mandate for the City of Fargo

News

Dakota College at Bottineau adjusts COVID-19 risk level

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Dakota College at Bottineau has adjusted its COVID-19 risk level from low to moderate in response to the code color change for Bottineau County.

News

Drugmakers can’t be sued for COVID-19 vaccine complications due to amended legislation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
A new poll suggests people are split on whether to take the COVID-19 vaccine once it’s available.

News

BSC moves to COVID-19 high risk level with Burleigh/Morton; campus makes adjustments

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
In light of Gov. Doug Burgum’s decision to move Burleigh and Morton Counties into the orange or high risk level, many colleges and universities are making adjustments accordingly.

Latest News

News

Phishing

Updated: 4 hours ago
Over the past few days we’ve been talking to the North Dakota Information Technology Department about methods that cyber criminals use to try to get your personal information.

News

Paint Pour Picture Frame

Updated: 4 hours ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to make a Halloween themed paint pour picture frame.

News

Finding Peace in Chaos

Updated: 4 hours ago
It doesn’t take a pandemic for us to have chaos in our lives. Everyday occurrences can also lead to stresses that can make it difficult to cope.

News

Carson man pleads guilty to sexual assaulting two minors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A 39-year-old man pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of gross sexual imposition.

News

Bismarck doctor uses new technology to make ear tube surgeries easier

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Ear tubes are a common surgery for kids, but it can still be scary for parents to send their child back to the operating room.

News

Monday: 8.2% daily rate; 8,452 tests, 662 positive, 4 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results