Parents, health officials weigh trick-or-treating amid pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – The upcoming holiday season will look unlike any other as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rattle the world. Halloween is just two weeks away, and the tradition of trick-or-treating raises concerns of it would expose people to the virus.

This year, several cities and counties throughout the United States have agreed to ban trick or treating to stop the spread of the coronavirus. While Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, has not set any mandates against the seasonal tradition, parents are left with their own decision on what is best for their family.

“Whether or not parents decide to take their children trick-or treating I think is really a personal decision. Then you have to weigh all the pros and cons and decide what safety measures you will put into place,” said Trinity Health Rhonda Gunderson, Trauma Program Manager.

Gunderson said the Halloween tradition can be a fun activity for children if they follow safety precautions.

“If we can do it safely and we can as adults take care of the safety part of it and let the kids be kids. Let the scary part of trick or treating be the ghosts and goblins and not the pandemic,” said Gunderson.

For more information about proper safety procedures and information the CDC has a full list of safety tips and tricks for the upcoming holiday. You can find that info here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/halloween.html

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.