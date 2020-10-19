Advertisement

Legendary pitcher Satchel Paige enshrined in Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Bismarck jersey

Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck holds a special place in baseball history for welcoming Black players more than a decade before Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

Team owner Neil Churchill regularly recruited Negro League players, who would play for Bismarck in their off-season.

One of the greatest pitchers of all time played for that team. Now, his story is remembered in a interesting way.

Dozens of figures at The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum help keep the memory of the Negro Leagues alive, 100 years later.

“It’s a great way to tell those stories, the league and the players, everything they did to integrate not just baseball but society,” said Phil Sklar, NBHoF Co-Founder and CEO.

One of those is an eventual Baseball Hall-of-Famer, Satchel Paige, in a Bismarck jersey.

“From what we’ve read and what we found, he definitely enjoyed his time. It was one of the reasons he came back,” said Sklar.

Paige played for Bismarck in 1933, then came back in 1935. That team won one of the first integrated championships in the country.

“It was the first in that case, for that specific championship. It was definitely groundbreaking in a few different ways,” said Sklar.

Paige’s bobbleheads will now nod alongside other greats from a bygone era, keeping the memory of these players and their struggles alive.

You can get a Bismarck Satchel Paige bobblehead by going to: https://store.bobbleheadhall.com/products/negroleagues2?_pos=1&_sid=86918fab3&_ss=r&variant=35074230255769

A portion of the sales will help support the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City and players' families.

