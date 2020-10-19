Lawmakers send Burgum/DHS letter over nursing homes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A group of lawmakers are calling on Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., to remove nursing homes and other long term care facilities from executive orders limiting visitation.

A letter signed by members of the House and Senate Human Services Committee wants to reshape guidance and the committee overseeing it.

For nearly two months, Executive Order 2020-22 suspended long term care visitation.

In early June, that order was amended to create the VP3 plan, which would offer visitation and re-opening guidance to facilities. But in the face of new federal guidelines, lawmakers want momentum going to re-opening.

In the letter sent to the governor and other cabinet members, eight lawmakers wrote “the current visitation restrictions in place at most long term care facilities ‘infringe upon a resident’s right.’”

“These long term care facilities are being pretty stringent on letting people relatives, and stuff come and visit each other. It’s gone so far beyond bizarre, it just makes no sense to me,” said Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot.

To achieve their goals, they want Assisted Living and Basic Care to be excluded from executive orders, to allow all facilities to have plans that allow for visitation to resume, and establish waivers to protect facilities from liability.

Since June, the Governor’s Office hasn’t had direct authority over which facilities open and which don’t.

Much of the guidance is federal, and from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which recently unveiled new guidelines.

But North Dakota facilities still hold much of their own destiny. “From the state’s perspective, and from the executive order through the VP3 plan, virtually every long term care site is open for indoor visitation. Period,” Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones said.

According to the Department of Human Services, 193 facilities offered in-person visitation. If the federal guidelines were put in place, that number goes down to 12.

According to Jones, the state is in talks with CMS regarding those new guidelines. Adding that CMS has been open to listening to their options.

But, if a facility ultimately doesn’t follow the new guidelines, they risk losing federal aid.

