Drugmakers can’t be sued for COVID-19 vaccine complications due to amended legislation

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(Associated Press)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A new poll suggests people are split on whether to take the COVID-19 vaccine once it’s available. The poll from The Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center found 46% of Americans want to take the vaccine. 29% are unsure. The poll was conducted after two vaccine makers announced a pause to trials due to unexplained complications found in those who have taken part in the studies. While doctors say the vaccines will be safe, the PREP Act recently expanded immunity for the drug creators to limit their liability for medical complications.

Your News Leader spoke with multiple people Monday who expressed opinions across the board. However, only a couple chose to go on camera. Some said they have no concerns about the process or the vaccine and want one as soon as it’s available. Some said they have reservations and are on the fence. And, some said they probably wouldn’t take it.

If you do choose to get the vaccine and something goes wrong, you won’t be able to sue the manufacturers. But, experts say you might still be able to receive compensation through a special fund.

Drugmakers are working to produce a COVID vaccine faster than ever before. The rapid creation process is allowed through Operation Warp Speed, which was initiated by the Trump Administration to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. In the process, makers have experienced a few bumps along the way, which are causing some concerns.

“That’s the reason I would hesitate until I’m sure that they have been approved,” said Bismarck resident Laura Maixner.

Yet, some remain unfazed.

“I’m going to be traveling, and I think it would be safe--safer-- to have one,” said Bismarck resident Diana Hoffman.

Doctors say the pauses in the process are par for the course and happen whenever a new vaccine is in development.

“Any time any adverse situation comes up with a patient who’s received a vaccine, it gets right out in the news. And, they pause the clinical trial while they do the research to see if that adverse situation for that patient had anything to do with the vaccine, or not,” said North Dakota Department of Health Field Medical Officer Dr. Joan Connell.

Recently the PREP Act was amended to authorize immunity for the “manufacture, testing, development, distribution, administration, and use” of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Immunity generally means that you are unable to be sued because of your negligence,” said Attorney David Schweigert.

While this means you won’t be able to sue the drug manufacturers, or the person who gave you the vaccine, if you experience complications there is an option for compensation.

“They’re not really bringing a claim against those who may be at fault for their damage. Instead, the government has set up a fund that essentially these individuals can then go to. And then, they bring their claim to that fund,” Schweigert said.

So far, there have been two pauses in COVID-19 vaccine trials due to safety concerns. AstraZeneca was the first to pause, and Johnson & Johnson was the second.

Despite the hurdles, doctors say these problems are common in the production process. They say vaccine makers have been proactive in informing the public of the issues.

Schweigert said the immunity granted to COVID-19 vaccine makers is an extension of the protection granted to most vaccine companies.

Connell said the trials are accelerated, but just as safe. She said many producers are tripling the number of patients they’re seeking for phase three clinical trials to ensure the vaccine is both effective and safe.

