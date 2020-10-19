Dakota College at Bottineau adjusts COVID-19 risk level

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Dakota College at Bottineau has adjusted its COVID-19 risk level from low to moderate in response to the code color change for Bottineau County.

Last week, Gov. Doug Burgum announced that several counties were being switched to code orange due to a rise in COVID numbers across the state.

Health leaders at the state also released new guidelines for those orange counties to follow. Now faculty at Dakota College at Bottineau are taking additional measures to keep students and staff safe.

Dakota College at Bottineau has implemented their own sets of guidelines in response to COVID-19 numbers in Bottineau County.

“Hopefully if we do these things it just brings us closer to our goal of being able to finish out the year,” said Dr. Jerry Migler, DCB campus dean.

On top of reinforcing the mask mandate across campus, spectators at athletic events will be reduced to no more than 50 people including team members sports staff and other required attendees.

Campus facilities such as the weight and cardio rooms will be limited to on campus students and staff only.

Seating capacity at the dining facility will be reduced to allow students to continue following social distancing guidelines.

Migler said staff will be exploring the option to have drive-through testing events.

He also said these additional measures are in response to rising numbers in the surrounding community, not due to an increase in cases on campus.

“We had to be cognizant of the situation around us in the community and in the state. And when we saw that the risk level was being elevated here in Bottineau county and in surrounding areas, it was the prudent thing to do,” said Migler.

Migler said there will be no change to class models and classes will continue to meet as usual.

Migler said that while athletic events may not be able to have any fans allowed in at all, there are still live streaming options available. Sports fans can watch games live on the University’s Athletics page here: https://www.dcbjacks.com/landing/index

