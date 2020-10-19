Carson man pleads guilty to sexual assaulting two minors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 39-year-old man pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Grant County deputies say Joshua Kemerling forced two 9-year-old girls to perform sex acts on him in February and March of 2019.

Kemerling told deputies he had woken up to the girls touching him and he had gotten caught up in the moment.

A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered.

The two counts carry a minimum five-year sentence with a maximum of life in prison.

