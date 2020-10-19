BSC moves to COVID-19 high risk level with Burleigh/Morton; campus makes adjustments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In light of Gov. Doug Burgum’s decision to move Burleigh and Morton Counties into the orange or high risk level, many colleges and universities are making adjustments accordingly.

The Bismarck State College website indicates BSC administrators have moved the campus to the orange risk level, as well.

The website said the operational changes at BSC include: limits on dining and facility capacity and seating limited to 25% capacity, not to exceed 50 people.

The website also said due to protocols already in place, instructional space on campus is not affected.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.