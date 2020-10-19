Bismarck doctor uses new technology to make ear tube surgeries easier

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ear tubes are a common surgery for kids, but it can still be scary for parents to send their child back to the operating room.

A new device approved by the FDA in June is changing that. The Hummingbird device can be placed in a child’s ear in less than five minutes, and there’s no need for the child to be under anesthesia.

For the first time in months, 1-year-old Paizley Lundquist’s ears look good. Paizely struggled with ear infection after ear infection.

“I think she had four or five infections in two months,” said Paizley’s mom Kaylyn Lundquist.

When antibiotics didn’t help, Paizley’s mom was ready to try something new. That led her to Prairie Sea Sinus, Ear and Allergy Clinic and to Dr. Jay Raisen.

On September 16, Dr. Raisen inserted the Hummingbird device into Paizley’s ears. Dr. Raisen is a part of a study on these new ear tubes. He is one of only a handful of doctors across the country using the Hummingbird. He’s seen more than 20 patients so far; his success rate is 100%. He says the procedure is simple.

“Kids can now have this surgery in five minutes, without general anesthesia,” explained Dr. Raisen.

Paizley’s mom says she saw those results within minutes.

“I think within 20 minutes she was better,” said Lundquist.

Kaylyn says Paizley hasn’t tugged at her ears since her surgery. She’s talking more and is overall a happier little girl.

Dr. Raisen is the only doctor in North and South Dakota and Montana who is using the Hummingbird. To learn more, visit prairieseaclinic.com

