An empty state treasurer seat makes way for two candidates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Historically, the race for State Treasurer isn’t a high profile one, even though the office monitors all state monies and holds a seat on various boards.

But, this election cycle, the North Dakota Treasurers race is a contentious one.

This heated race began in the primary, when instead of Democrat versus Republican...the tension became between Republican and Republican competing for endorsements. Former candidate Daniel Johnston, R-Kathryn, was endorsed by the current state Treasurer, yet was beat out by candidate Thomas Beadle, R-Fargo, by about 5,000 votes.

State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt has held her position since 2005, but is now vacating the seat to either Republican candidate Thomas Beadle or Democratic-NPL candidate Mark Haugen, but she hasn’t yet endorsed either candidate.

Haugen is running as a Democratic-NPL candidate who believes in the party’s values, but is also vocal about his Pro-Life beliefs, so much so that he’s received some surprising endorsements, one being conservative Sen. Kevin Cramer’s wife, Kris Cramer.

“Those are personal beliefs and the treasurer’s office doesn’t get involved in policy in that matter, but I do believe that’s why she endorsed me,” said Democratic-NPL State Treasurer candidate Mark Haugen.

Beadle is endorsed by and received PAC money from Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., in the primary, but said he’s running his own campaign. “The primary is divisive, it almost always is when you have fighting within the party. But my mentality is, whether you voted for me or against me in the primary...I’m running to serve you,” said Republican State Treasurer candidate Thomas Beadle.

In the past, Beadle voted in agreement with efforts by the legislature to eliminate the State Treasurer as an elected position and disperse it’s duties.

Now, he’s running for the empty treasurer seat. “I had constituents reach out and say they wanted to vote on that, so I voted to move it forward and have the discussion because I’m always willing to see how we can be more efficient and effective in our government,” said Beadle.

Haugen doesn’t have experience as a lawmaker, but said he wouldn’t have considered that choice.

“This position should stay as an elected position accountable to the people,” said Haugen. Both candidates are running on increased fiscal transparency within the office.

With Treasurer Kelly Schmidt in her position for 15 years, the State Treasurer hasn’t seen a contested race for quite some time. Republican Thomas Beadle and Democrat Mark Haugen will appear on the statewide ballot, as in person voting begins as early as this week in some areas across the state.

