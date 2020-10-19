Absentee ballots and early voting doesn’t equal a faster election tabulation

The United States is seeing a surge in absentee/vote-by-mail ballots this election cycle due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many states can open absentee ballots as soon as they get them to do pre-processing tasks, like signature matching, while other states wait until the day of the election.

Twenty-two states process absentee ballots as soon as they receive them, four states wait until the day of the election, and North Dakota joins 24 other states that begin pre-processing returned ballots early.

North Dakota election officials, by law, cannot start pre-processing ballots until the day before election day.

“We do not open any absentee ballots until our election board meets which will be Monday, Nov. 2,” said Burleigh County Elections Manager Erika White.

White said results, however, will not be available until polls close on election day. So far, as of 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, nearly 201,000 absentee/vote-by-mail ballots have been sent out statewide with nearly 105,000 being returned, a more than 52 percent return rate.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.