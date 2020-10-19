Advertisement

Absentee ballots and early voting doesn’t equal a faster election tabulation

Ballot
Ballot(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The United States is seeing a surge in absentee/vote-by-mail ballots this election cycle due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many states can open absentee ballots as soon as they get them to do pre-processing tasks, like signature matching, while other states wait until the day of the election.

Twenty-two states process absentee ballots as soon as they receive them, four states wait until the day of the election, and North Dakota joins 24 other states that begin pre-processing returned ballots early. 

North Dakota election officials, by law, cannot start pre-processing ballots until the day before election day.

“We do not open any absentee ballots until our election board meets which will be Monday, Nov. 2,” said Burleigh County Elections Manager Erika White.

White said results, however, will not be available until polls close on election day. So far, as of 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, nearly 201,000 absentee/vote-by-mail ballots have been sent out statewide with nearly 105,000 being returned, a more than 52 percent return rate.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lawmakers send Burgum/DHS letter over nursing homes

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
A group of lawmakers are calling on Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., to remove nursing homes and other long term care facilities from executive orders limiting visitation.

News

Legendary pitcher Satchel Paige enshrined in Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Bismarck jersey

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Dozens of figures at The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum help keep the memory of the Negro Leagues alive, 100 years later.

News

Trump signs new suicide hotline

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Over the weekend, President Donald Trump signed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act.

News

An empty state treasurer seat makes way for two candidates

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Historically, the race for State Treasurer isn’t a high profile one, even though the office monitors all state monies and holds a seat on various boards.

Latest News

News

Mayor issues mask mandate for Fargo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike Morken
Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney Issues Mayoral Mask Mandate for the City of Fargo

News

Dakota College at Bottineau adjusts COVID-19 risk level

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Dakota College at Bottineau has adjusted its COVID-19 risk level from low to moderate in response to the code color change for Bottineau County.

News

Drugmakers can’t be sued for COVID-19 vaccine complications due to amended legislation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
A new poll suggests people are split on whether to take the COVID-19 vaccine once it’s available.

News

Parents, health officials weigh trick-or-treating amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Halloween is just two weeks away, and the tradition of trick-or-treating raises concerns of it would expose people to the virus.

News

BSC moves to COVID-19 high risk level with Burleigh/Morton; campus makes adjustments

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
In light of Gov. Doug Burgum’s decision to move Burleigh and Morton Counties into the orange or high risk level, many colleges and universities are making adjustments accordingly.

News

Phishing

Updated: 6 hours ago
Over the past few days we’ve been talking to the North Dakota Information Technology Department about methods that cyber criminals use to try to get your personal information.