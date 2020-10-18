Pumpkins in the Park in Bottineau

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – The Entrepreneurial Center for Horticultural at Dakota College at Bottineau has harvested hundreds of pumpkins this year. The college has come up with a creative way to celebrate the Halloween season in a safe environment for kids in the community.

They will be hosting an event called Pumpkins in the Park.

Pumpkins in the park kicks off Friday, Oct. 23 and will last until the next Friday, Oct. 30.

There will be 250 mini pumpkins hid all around Forestry park and in the city planters on Main Street.

All the pumpkins will have a DCB logo and are limited to one per child a day.

There are three special silver pumpkins hidden, that can be turned in for cool prizes.

The center for horticultural employees will be helping hide the pumpkins. They want to help spread community spirit while maintaining safe social distances.

“I’m just excited that not all fun has been canceled. We have to get a little creative with how we do things in our new normal here. But I hope that the kids in our community enjoy this,” said ECH Farm Manager Apryl Mawby.

