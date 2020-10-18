Advertisement

Pet dog helps alert New Jersey sisters to breast cancers

By WABC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, N.J. (WABC) - A pair of sisters in New Jersey are recovering from breast cancer, thanks to a pet pug named Daisy. The dog did an unintended breast exam on one of them, leading to a diagnosis that prompted the other sister to get checked, too.

Amanda Tasca discovered a tumor in her breast when her dog, Daisy, jumped on her.

“This one jumped on my chest and I was like, ‘Ow, that kind of hurt,’” Tasca said.

Sisters Amanda Tasca and Amy Niosi credit pet pug Daisy with helping them find their breast cancers fast. The two had double mastectomies, and their prognoses are good.
Sisters Amanda Tasca and Amy Niosi credit pet pug Daisy with helping them find their breast cancers fast. The two had double mastectomies, and their prognoses are good.(Source: Family photos, WABC via CNN)

Later, her older sister, Amy Niosi, found a lump when she was watching television while wearing only a T-shirt and no bra. When she had a bra on, she couldn’t feel the lump.

“Mine was like a grape, and when she was like, ‘Oh, mine is like a clementine.’ I was like ‘What?’” Tasca said.

It turned out that Niosi had stage 3 breast cancer. Doctors also found cancer in her lymph nodes.

Both sisters, who are in their mid-30s, got double mastectomies, while Niosi also had chemotherapy and radiation. Their doctor says their prognoses are good.

Finding the cancer fast was key, and the two credit Daisy with that.

“I, for 100%, I know it was her, and throughout my entire recovery, she’s never left my side,” Tasca said.

“This is definitely a first for me. Generally, we recommend screening mammograms, but whatever way we can discover things as quickly as we can,” said Dr. Deena Mary Atieh Graham.

The sisters are now urging everyone to get checked. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“If you have any kind of inkling or you feel anything, even if you’re under the age of 40 where you normally wouldn’t get mammograms, just go to the doctor, get it checked, self-exam,” Tasca said.

Copyright 2020 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sisters recovering from breast cancer they found thanks to pet dog

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
Thanks to the dog, both sisters discovered their cancers and got double mastectomies. Their prognoses are now good.

News

9 Man Football Playoff Bracket

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Greg Beesley
All games are scheduled to be played Saturday October 24th at this time.

National Politics

Organizers exhort women to vote for change at US rallies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of mostly young women in masks rallied Saturday in the nation’s capital and other U.S. cities, exhorting voters to oppose President Donald Trump and his fellow Republican candidates in the Nov. 3 elections.

VOD Recording

Evening Weather 10-17-2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

News

Salmon spawning at the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Anderson
State Game and Fish Department fisheries biologists at this time of year are usually electrofishing for salmon on Lake Sakakawea, yet last year that was not the case.

News

Family displaced after duplex fire in Bismarck

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News

Painting through the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
In late March, Bismarck art teacher Nina Loeks began doing art classes over video chat to connect with her students.

News

Long-term care residents in McClusky find creative ways to stay busy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Each resident are allowed up to two visitors at a time according to the director.

News

New federal guidelines for nursing home visitations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
195 of North Dakota’s nursing facilities have indoor visitation for families, and all others have outdoor visitations.

News

Women’s March goes virtual in North Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Women across the United States held marches Saturday each to address issues important to their community.