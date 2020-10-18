New carbon capture project could help corn growers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new carbon capture project across from the Blue Flint ethanol facility near Underwood, North Dakota has begun, in an effort to prevent the more than 200,000 tons of CO2 emissions the facility produces every year.

The project will help with renewable energy initiatives, but will also indirectly assist corn growers.

“The corn farmer’s going to benefit by selling this corn to the ethanol facility. The ethanol facility by taking and extracting the CO2 off from it, they get to sell a premium fuel into the market,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Goehring said there’s a premium price paid for ethanol with a smaller carbon footprint. The new test well is currently drilling to see if the ground formation is fit for CO2 storage.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.