McHenry County Commissioners face hurdles in 2021 budget process

TOWNER, N.D. – The McHenry County Commission approved their final budget, and have had to overcome a challenge that many counties are facing.

The county delayed several bridge projects because of the canceled prairie dog funding. The county also rents motor graders to plow their roads every year.

This year that cost increased by $15,000 per blade, which used up much of the money left in the county road fund.

“Our county was going to get something like over $4 million out of this program, and now with the slow down in the oil. It all ties in,” said Bryan Bruner, McHenry County Commissioner.

Commissioners had proposed changing a sheriff’s deputy position to a secretarial position to save money, but took that out of the finalized plan.

