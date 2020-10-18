Advertisement

Food drive to support survivors of domestic violence

By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – A local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police has teamed up with Minot’s Domestic Violence Crisis Center to feed those in need.

The Souris Valley Regional Lodge #7 has partnered with the DVCC in Minot for the first time to hold a food drive for survivors of domestic violence.

Beginning next week, and going through the new year, community members can drop off food at 8 locations spread out between multiple counties.

Donations needed include simple and easy to prepare “Shelf stable food” that can stay fresh longer.

The collected food will go to the DVCC food pantry in their emergency shelter which organizers said is experiencing extreme shortages due to increased demand this year.

“We wanted to start this right away and keep this going because we don’t know if the need will be continue to be met, through thanksgiving and through the holidays and we wanted to make sure that the folks that were in need of these were fed,” said Chapter President Aaron Moss.

Food donations can be dropped off at Minot Police Department, Surrey Police Department, Velva City Hall, Ward County Sheriff’s Office, Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Bottineau County Sheriff’s Office, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

