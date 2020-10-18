Dream Center Bismarck slowly becoming a reality

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Founders of the Dream Center Bismarck secured land on the east side of town with hopes of breaking ground in the spring.

The Dream Center will serve meals seven days a week in coordination with The Banquet, and provide free resources and services for those in need.

Founder, Jim Barnhardt, says the plot of land is near the Jenette Myhre school, where they first kicked off adopt-a-block, and serve nearly 146 households in the area every week.

“We were looking for land or a building in that area, and we’re very excited to come up with 1805 Park Avenue because you’ve got the mobile home courts around and some lower income demographics,” said Barnhardt.

Barnhardt says construction on the 10,000-15,000 square foot facility will begin in the spring.

