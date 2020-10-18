BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and with cybercrime on the rise globally, your personal data could easily be put in danger if you aren’t careful online.

That’s why National Information solutions Cooperative in Mandan created the Cybersecurity Educational Kit. It’s a tool to inform people how to stay safe on the web. Cybersecurity Manager Scott Kaylor says the upcoming holiday season is a popular time for “bad actors” online. A common scam is an e-mail with harmful links, disguised as shipping notices, deals and discounts, or even your bank.

“If someone is prompting you for a username and password, make sure you’re on their legitimate website. Don’t just click and enter in your bank account username and password, as an example. So be aware of that,” said Kaylor.

Kaylor says bad actors can also target you through your cell phone. For example, you may receive a text from a random number with a link. Kaylor says you shouldn’t click on any links unless you know who sent it to you.

