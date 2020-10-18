Advertisement

Bismarck churches react to Governor Burgum’s new recommended guidelines

Capital Christian Church in Bismarck
Capital Christian Church in Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Capital Christian Center in Bismarck added an extra church service Sunday after Governor Burgum raised Burleigh County’s risk level to high. Pastor Daniel Kent said they’re trying to make people feel safer by offering more services.

“Even though it’s not exactly required, I noticed the Governor strongly encouraged [it]. So we’re just wanting to do our part to help people be safe and still be able to come and worship,” said Pastor Kent.

Under the new recommended guidelines, events in high risk level counties should have 25 percent capacity and a maximum of 50 people. Pastor Kent said they don’t want to close again like last spring, so he hopes others will follow similar guidelines to prevent another shutdown.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

